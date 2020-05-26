Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matt Shirtcliff is standing by his May 18 opinion that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown exceeded her legal authority in issuing executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter dated May 26, Shirtcliff wrote, “I have elected to stand by original ruling.”
The Oregon Supreme Court had given Shirtcliff a deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday to respond to the alternative writ of mandamus the Court issued on Saturday.
That legal document asked Shirtcliff to either vacate his May 18 ruling, which temporarily prevented the state from enforcing the governor’s executive orders, or to issue a written opinion defending his decision. The Supreme Court issued a stay on May 18, which temporarily put a halt to the preliminary injunction and allowed the state to enforce the governor’s executive orders. The state continues to have that authority.
Shirtcliff’s third option is the one he chose — to not vacate his decision but not issue a supplemental written opinion.
The issue now returns to the Oregon Supreme Court.
Attorneys representing the governor have until Thursday, May 28, to file briefs related to the preliminary injunction. The plaintiffs attorney have until June 2 to file responding briefs.
The current legal issue is the preliminary injunction, not the lawsuit itself.
Whether or not the Supreme Court decides to reinstate the injunction Shirtcliff granted May 18, the lawsuit could proceed to trial in Baker County Circuit Court.
The plaintiffs, led by Elkhorn Baptist Church of Baker City and represented by Salem attorney Ray Hacke of the Pacific Justice Institute, which defends religious freedom, argue that Brown, by invoking in her executive orders a state law dealing with public health emergencies, is subject to that law’s 28-day limit on such emergencies. By that measure the executive orders ended in early April, and the plaintiffs contend the governor no longer has the legal authority to restrict a variety of activities, including the current 25-person limit on public gatherings, including church services.
Shirtcliff agreed with the plaintiffs and cited the 28-day limit in his May 18 decision granting the preliminary injunction.
Brown’s attorneys, meanwhile, argue that the governor’s executive orders are not subject to the 28-day limit in that law because her initial declaration of an emergency related to the coronavirus was under a different law — a general emergency statute that has no time limit. Brown has since extended the emergency declaration to July 6.
