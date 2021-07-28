John Day voters will decide whether to approve a tax to keep the city police department next month as ballots go out in the mail today.
The John Day City Council April 27 chose to pursue a local option levy of 45-50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years.
A double majority — more than 50% of registered voters need to vote, with more than 50% in favor of passing the measure — will be required.
Green said, if the measure does not pass, the department will close, and the remaining three police officers’ last day of employment with the city will be Aug. 31. The plan would be to consolidate the department with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
In the meantime, Green said the city is still recruiting for a police chief and is still interviewing chief candidates to replace outgoing John Day Police Chief Mike Durr, who is retiring in September should the levy pass.
Green said the city has applied for a Community Oriented Policing Services grant through the Department of Homeland Security to fund the department $125,000 a year for three years. He said it is three times the amount they are asking residents to pay to offset operating costs. Green said the city would not know if the grant is approved until roughly October.
Green said they will not make plans to transition anything until they know the outcome of the cops grant because that would allow the city to rehire the laid-off employees at the police department.
Arguments for the police levy
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the most salient argument for the levy would be to have additional public safety in the community and more responsiveness from law enforcement.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley told the Eagle in April that the level of service currently provided in John Day would decrease.
“It would be essentially what we’re doing for those other cities, which are emergent calls only,” McKinley said. “There won’t be anybody in the intersection changing the tire. There won’t be a person showing up on the doorstep when there’s a call... Your service level is going to drop significantly.”
According to Green, cities that have outsourced their law enforcement tend to complain about a lack of responsiveness from law enforcement officials.
“That is what you would probably hear if you talked to residents in any of our Grant County communities,” he said. “But you also hear it from places like Lakeview and other communities that have outsourced their departments.”
Green said the decision tends to put the community in a position where they do not have many measures to enforce accountability other than pulling their contracts.
Green said, though it’s taxpayer-funded, the police department does contribute to local employment. He said they are local jobs for residents that know the community.
Additionally, Green said the student resource officer with the John Day Police Department works directly with business owners, giving them the “community-oriented” policing that they and others value.
Lastly, according to Green, if voters have “buyer’s remorse” and decide they do not like contracting, it would be challenging to reconstitute a police department because they would essentially be building back everything from scratch.
“All of the communications, protocols and staffing,” Green said. “It’s a lot of work to rebuild a department from scratch.”
Arguments against the levy
Why not amend the city’s budget and keep the police?
People opposed to the levy have argued the city needs to prioritize.
Green said that the argument to reprioritize the city’s budget ignores 20 to 30 years of population decline and job loss in both John Day and Grant County. This, he said, puts more “downward pressure” on the budget.
According to Green, if fewer people are working in the community and fewer people are building less, there is less total contribution to the tax base.
Additionally, he said the argument for amending the budget ignores the rising cost of law enforcement, which, he said, every community currently faces.
He said the city generates about $300,000 in taxes but pays about $500,000 a year to fund the police department, which has been in the negative for 20 years.
Green said those costs include collective bargaining agreements because of additional regulations from the state because of training requirements. It’s costly to train and equip police officers, according to Green. He said it costs about $110,000 a year per officer to maintain a department on average.
He said the arguments to “tighten the belt” miss the point that the city has lost residents for over 30 years.
There’s no more “belt-tightening” to do, according to Green. Instead, he said the city needs to reinvest in its economy, housing, and job creation and provide incentives for businesses to expand.
Green said many of these criticisms are from a lack of understanding of fund accounting. He said the city is subsidizing the police department with transfers from public works and general fund revenues to pay for police and that he does not know where people are recommending the city make cuts.
For instance, he said people complain that the sewer and water bills are too high, but some of the money they are collecting for sewer rates cover police operations costs.
He said the other argument he makes against amending the budget is that the city runs leaner than any government, at 7% overhead, and slimmer than most nonprofits, he contends.
‘We want police, not tomatoes’
During a town hall session, Green said one of the criticisms the city received was that they spent money on projects like a city-owned greenhouse and now cannot afford to maintain the police department, prompting someone to say that they “want police, not tomatoes.”
Green said the greenhouse was initially funded with revenue from the sewer fund. He said then it went to income from the Community Development Fund. Both, he said, are enterprise accounts and not funded through the city’s general fund.
He said, if the city closed and sold the greenhouse today, all of the revenue would go back into the sewer fund, and it would not change one cent in the general fund, and it would not change the conversation about it police at all.
“It’s not a choice between police and tomatoes,” Green said. “It’s a choice between police and not police.”
