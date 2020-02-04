Bank of Eastern Oregon is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
The bank was founded in 1945 by a group of farmers and ranchers who saw a need for banking services in Eastern Oregon, according to a company press release. Banding together with others, they formed the Gilliam County Bank in Arlington.
In the 1950s, the bank expanded, opening branches in Heppner and Ione and changing its name to Bank of Eastern Oregon to represent its growth into new rural areas. The headquarters moved to Heppner where it is still located.
“Our current mission hasn’t changed from what our founders established in 1945,” CEO Jeff Bailey said in the release. “We still serve the needs of our rural communities, our local markets, by providing them financial services. In some areas we’re not only the only the only bank in town, we’re the only bank in the county. And we take pride in that.”
Beginning in February, each of the bank’s 20 branches will host an open house week to commemorate the 75th anniversary. The Arlington and Condon branches will be the first to host, the week of Feb. 10-14. A historical video can be viewed at each open house. The video link can also be accessed at beobank.com under the “News & Links” tab.
For 75 years BEO Bancorp, holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon, has grown to operate a primarily rural portfolio of 20 branches and four loan production offices in 12 Eastern Oregon and four eastern Washington counties.
Bank of Eastern Oregon also operates a mortgage division and administers its Washington branches and loan production offices under the name of Bank of Eastern Washington.
