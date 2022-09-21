BATES — The Austin House is under new management.

Longtime owner/operators Jeff and Christy Keffer sold the business at Austin Junction in early April to current owners Mark and Mindi Shelton after 22 years of running the restaurant and store. The purchase price was not disclosed, but an Eastern Oregon Realty listing for the business says it has sold and that the business had a $450,000 price tag.

