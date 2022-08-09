Heavy-duty aircraft

A heavy-duty aircraft drops fire retardant on the Beech Creek Fire Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

 Contributed photo

MT VERNON — Firefighters continued to make gains on the Beech Creek Fire, which has been burning for a little more than a week.

The current mapping of the fire shows the blaze covering 155 acres with 71% containment, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 9, press release from the U.S. Forest Service.

