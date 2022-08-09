MT VERNON — Firefighters continued to make gains on the Beech Creek Fire, which has been burning for a little more than a week.
The current mapping of the fire shows the blaze covering 155 acres with 71% containment, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 9, press release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire broke out on Monday, Aug. 1, on both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B between Long Creek and Mt. Vernon and is currently burning about 9 miles south of Long Creek. No evacuation orders are in effect.
Highway 395 North was scheduled to reopen to traffic in both directions by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, fire officials said.
According to the press release, the fire command would return to the Malheur National Forest, Blue Mountain Ranger District.
With hot and dry conditions anticipated throughout the rest of the week, fire officials said, the remaining crews would continue mop-up efforts south of Highway 395 and target hotspots within 100 feet of the interior containment lines. Meanwhile, teams would frequently patrol the area north of Highway 395.
At one point, more than 200 firefighters from the Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and Grayback Forestry were assigned to the blaze.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.