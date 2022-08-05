Heavy-duty aircraft

An airplane drops fire retardant on the Beech Creek Fire that broke out Monday, Aug. 1, on both sides of Highway 395 North. 

 Contributed Photo

MT. VERNON — Fire crews are continuing to battle the Beech Creek Fire, which is now 35% contained and burning on 183 acres.

In a Friday, Aug. 5, press release, the Forest Service noted the size estimate is about 70 acres less than previously announced due to more precise mapping.

Steven Mitchell

