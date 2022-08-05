MT. VERNON — Fire crews are continuing to battle the Beech Creek Fire, which is now 35% contained and burning on 183 acres.
In a Friday, Aug. 5, press release, the Forest Service noted the size estimate is about 70 acres less than previously announced due to more precise mapping.
The fire is burning about 9 miles south of Long Creek, to the west of Magone Lake.
Meanwhile, fire officials said crews continue to mop up and strengthen containment lines for the blaze that broke out Monday, Aug. 1, and torched both sides of Highway 395 North near milepost 106B.
No evacuation orders are in effect, officials noted, and one lane of Highway 395 is open between Mt. Vernon and Long Creek in both directions with a pilot car.
Crews are working to remove hazardous fire-weakened trees on the northern portion of the fire along the east side of Highway 395.
According to officials, on the southern portion of the fire's edge numerous snags and hazardous trees continue to be a safety risk to firefighters.
A team specializing in falling trees has started working to remove the hazardous timber along the fire's edge. If the team can remove the trees and mitigate the crews' safety risk, the firefighters would have a direct line of attack to battle the blaze, according to the fire officials.
Meanwhile, crews have established a containment line on the southern portion of the fire's edge using an alternate route. There, the team created a dozer line in the event a direct attempt at battling the blaze is unsuccessful.
Additionally, fire officials said they are considering using strategic firing operations between the indirect containment line and the fire's edge that would consume fuels. The fire officials noted that this approach would reduce the risk to the fire crews. The officials said fire managers would continue to monitor the weather and fire behavior to determine which containment line to use.
The Forest Service said those traveling in the area would continue to see smoke, and the agency encourages people to check air quality reports at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
