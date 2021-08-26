Livestock specialists from across the nation will present at the Pacific Northwest Stockmanship and Stewardship event in Ontario, Oct. 8-9.
Attendees will receive education in low-stress cattle handling demonstrations by Dr. Ron Gill (professor at Texas A&M), Curt Pate and Dean Fish; a profitable ranching presentation from John Nalivka with Sterling Marketing Inc.; and a beef carcass cutting demonstration; along with seminars from Oregon, Idaho and Washington livestock extension and research specialists, including special guest Dr. Carol Lorenzen, department head of the Department of Animal & Rangeland Sciences at Oregon State University.
This event is for cow/calf producers, stocker and feedlot personnel and cattle transporters. Attendees will have the opportunity to become Beef Quality Assurance certified, proven to increase an operation’s bottom line.
Cattle raisers can capture more value from their market cattle. CattleFax reported a three-year study finding that operations with BQA-certified personnel yielded an average of $42 per head premium compared to those without BQA training.
Registration for this two-day event is $100. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive reimbursement up to $384 with the Rancher Resilience Grant. Register and learn more at stockmanshipandstewardship.org or orcattle.com.
This event is partnered with MERCK Animal Health, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Beef Checkoff.
