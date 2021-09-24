A motorist was killed on Thursday, Sept. 23, in a crash in Malheur County, the Oregon State Police announced in a news release.

State troopers and emergency personnel responded at 10:47 a.m. Thursday to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 181.

Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by John Lawrence, 51, of Bend, traveled off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.

Lawrence sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Highway 20 was partially closed for three hours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.

