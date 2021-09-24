breaking Bend man killed in Malheur County crash Blue Mountain Eagle Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A motorist was killed on Thursday, Sept. 23, in a crash in Malheur County, the Oregon State Police announced in a news release.State troopers and emergency personnel responded at 10:47 a.m. Thursday to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 181.Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by John Lawrence, 51, of Bend, traveled off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree.Lawrence sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.Highway 20 was partially closed for three hours.The Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Fatal Highway 20 Oregon State Police John Lawrence Bend Malheur County Highway Transports Police Personnel State Police Emergency Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section 'No one has lost the state of Arizona more than Donald Trump': Berman on Arizona audit Angela Garcia on the Ryder Cup's rowdiness and traditions of parading golfers' wives and partners Major party committees have raised $531 million in 2021 Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUnderstanding Islam: Why women wear the headscarfDaniel Craig got drunk on vodka martinis for solo James Bond celebrationUnderstanding Islam: Who is an American Muslim?Grant County officials fear vaccine staffing backlashTom Ford is mourning his husband Richard BuckleyNetflix Unveils ‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Return Among Upcoming True Crime Slate (VIDEO)DISAPPEARANCE Brian Laundrie leaves home, but where? Vigil, protesters demand answers in Gabby Petito's disappearance‘Chicago Fire’ Boss on ‘Major Challenges’ for Brettsey, Boden’s Decision & MoreThree horses killed on Highway 26Sharon Stone says 11-month-old nephew saved three lives through organ donations Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.