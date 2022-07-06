JOHN DAY — The family and friends of a local man battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer will hold a benefit dinner and live auction on Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m. in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St. in John Day.
In March, Adrian Wheeler, 30, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer, according to Laci Wheeler, Adrian’s wife. Doctors told Adrian the aggressive type of cancer — called signet ring-cell colon cancer — could not be cured with chemotherapy.
However, Laci said, a specialist in Ohio studying colorectal cancer has developed a new treatment that might help. She also said they have reached out to a cancer doctor in San Diego to see if Adrian could be a candidate for a specialized heated chemotherapy treatment that also involves significant surgery to remove tumors.
Unfortunately, both specialists are out-of-network providers not covered by the young family’s insurance.
Meanwhile, Adrian has received two chemotherapy treatment cycles at St. Charles Cancer Care Center in Bend to keep the cancer at bay. Additionally, she said, Adrian is receiving medications.
Born and raised in Grant County, Laci said she is grateful to have support from so many people in the community. She and Adrian, a Prairie City High School graduate, moved back to Grant County a couple of years ago because they wanted to have a community around them as they raised their son, Owen, now 2.
“We needed the community,” she said. “We just didn’t know how bad we needed it.”
