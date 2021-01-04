Former state Sen. Cliff Bentz was sworn in on Jan. 3 to represent Oregon's Second Congressional district as a member of the 177th United States Congress.
“It is an honor to represent the citizens of Oregon’s Second Congressional District, and I humbly thank them for entrusting me with this responsibility,” said Bentz in a press release. “I will fight every day to protect rural communities and stand up for Oregon values in Congress.”
Bentz was elected in November after receiving 273,835 votes in the congressional district. Democrat Alex Spenser was in second with 168,881 votes received.
His wife, Dr. Lindsay Norman, accompanied him when he was sworn in.
Bentz was one of many new people sworn in as a part of 177th congress.
"Thankful to have the support of so many including my wife, Dr. Lindsay Norman," Bentz said on Facebook and Twitter. "Ready to get to work for the people of (Congressional District 2) and Oregon."
