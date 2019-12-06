BEO Bancorp has declared a $0.90 per share dividend for 2019.
Shareholders of record as of Dec. 2 should receive the dividend by Dec. 16, according to CEO Jeff Bailey.
Board Chairman Joel Peterson said BEO Bancorp has paid a dividend 33 of the past 34 years.
"Dividends reflect the financial stability and profitability of the bank," he said. "We are very happy to be able to provide this dividend to our shareholders.”
This year's dividend is 5.88% higher than last year's $0.85 dividend.
"It is indicative of Bank of Eastern Oregon’s strong capital position," Bailey said. "The board of directors and employees work hard to improve the overall strength of the bank, add value to our shareholders, as well as provide the brand of banking that our customers appreciate and expect from Bank of Eastern Oregon.”
For more information, visit beobank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.