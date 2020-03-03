BEO Bancorp and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, announced consolidated year-end 2019 earnings of $4,278,000, an increase of 8.2% when compared to $3,949,000 in 2018. Average earnings per share were up 8.7% at $3.62. Total assets were up 18.8% from $414.4 million to $492 million. Net loans were up 32.2% at $429 million, while deposits increased 19.7% year over year to $441 million.
“2019 was a year of expansion for our bank,” said President and CEO Jeff Bailey in a press release. “During the year we acquired or opened six branches (Colfax, Dayton, LaCrosse, and Pomeroy, Washington, along with Hermiston and La Grande, Oregon), bringing our total number of branches to 20. We also expanded our lending teams in southeast Washington and northeast Oregon. These initiatives helped fuel the growth that we experienced year over year. Deposits grew by $72 million and loans increased by $104 million.”
According to Chief Financial Officer Mark Lemmon 2019 return on average assets is 0.94% compared to 0.95% in 2018. Return on average equity is at 11.84% compared to 11.91% in 2018.
“Our book value per share is up 13.7% at $32.09 compared to $29.21 one year ago,” he said. “Shareholder equity is also up 9% year over year.”
Chief Operations Officer Gary Propheter said, “We have welcomed new people to our banking team and these team members have done a tremendous job of bringing over new business relationships to our bank.”
During 2019 the business completed ATM upgrades and numerous other technology advancements, he said.
“2019 was a solid year for Bank of Eastern Oregon,” Bailey said. “In 2020 we are celebrating our 75th anniversary, and we see the steps taken in 2019 as a continuation of what has made our bank successful since 1945.”
