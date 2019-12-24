Jeff Bailey, president and CEO of Bank of Eastern Oregon, was recently elected as secretary/treasurer of the Community Banks of Oregon Board of Directors.
A native Oregonian, Bailey has spent more than two decades with the Bank of Eastern Oregon. He’s also active in the Heppner Chamber of Commerce and Willow Creek Economic Development Group.
Other board officers elected to the CBO, which represents banks headquartered in Oregon, were Ron Green, chair (Oregon Pacific Bank, Florence), and Kenneth D. Trautman Jr., immediate past president (People’s Bank of Commerce, Medford).
Also, new four-year directors elected during the Dec. 6 election included Randy Compton, Kate Salyers and Jim Schlotfeldt. Those re-elected to new four-year terms were Trey Maust and Joseph J. Postlewait. Others currently serving on the board are Jarrett Stuchlik and Craig Wanichek.
“Oregon’s community banks are fortunate to have this accomplished group of bankers leading the Community Banks of Oregon. Their commitment and passion for community banking will be invaluable to our organization and the communities we serve,” said Linda Navarro, president and chief executive officer of CBO and the Oregon Bankers Association.
