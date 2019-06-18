American Banker magazine has ranked Bank of Eastern Oregon among the top 200 community banks in the country.
The magazine, a trade publication based in New York City, named BEO Bancorp of Heppner to the list based on average return of shareholder equity between 2016 and 2018. Banks with less than $2 billion in assets were eligible.
At 10.71% average return, BEO Bancorp ranked 97.
President and CEO Jeff Bailey said he was pleased with the recognition.
“This is testimony to the dedication of our employees and the tremendous support of our customer base," Bailey said in a statement. "We are proud of our track record serving eastern Oregon and southeastern Washington communities for over 74 years and are delighted to be the one of only three banks located in Oregon that can make the claim of being in the top 200 community banks in the country.”
For more information, visit beobank.com.
