BEO Bancorp and its subsidiary, Bank of Eastern Oregon, have selected the 2021 high school senior scholarship winners.
In Grant County, $500 scholarships were awarded to seniors Jesaka Culley and Declan Zweygardt of Prairie City High School. Justin Bunch of Spray High School was also one of the 16 winners.
“We wish these seniors the best of luck as they move on to college and look forward to hearing of their continuing success,” said President and CEO Jeff Bailey.
This scholarship is awarded to students planning to enroll in agriculture or business and judging is based on scholarship, leadership and citizenship. Applications are accepted from graduating seniors in all areas where Bank of Eastern Oregon and Bank of Eastern Washington branches are located.
For more information, visit beobank.com.
