Forest Service officials on the North Fork John Day Ranger District have closed a portion of Big Creek Trail 3151 until further notice due to an unsafe bridge that crosses Big Creek approximately 1.5 miles uphill from the North Fork John Day River Trail.
The bridge supports have completely rotted, making the bridge unstable, according to a press release. There is currently no established, safe creek crossing in that area.
The Big Creek Trail 3151 will be closed from its junction with the North Fork John Day River Trail 3022 north to the junction with the South Winom Trail 3153. The loop opportunity provided by the northern part of the Big Creek Trail and the South Winom Trail will remain open. Closure signs will be posted at both junctions, as well as the North Fork John Day River, Big Creek and South Winom trailheads. The ranger district is working on developing a safe crossing for the bridge, with the goal of re-opening the trail prior to hunting season.
For more information about this trail closure, contact the North Fork John Day Ranger District at 541-427-3231. For a list of trails on the Umatilla National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/umatilla or download the Pacific Northwest Forests app onto a mobile device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.