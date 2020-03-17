Those looking for an old school barbershop experience in John Day need look no further.
Big Joe’s barbershop is now open for business inside Java Jungle.
Barber Joe Radinovich, who previously operated shops in both John Day and Canyon City, said he is excited about his new location inside Java Jungle.
“I just love to make people look and feel good,” he said.
Radinovich, born and raised in John Day, has been a barber for three years.
Radinovich attended the College of Cosmetology through Eastern Oregon’s College of Industrial Arts in John Day.
He said he always looked up to former John Day barber Joe West. Radinovich grew up getting his hair cut by West.
Radinovich said West always did things his own way.
Java Jungle Manager Heather Rookstool is excited about the opening of Big Joe’s in the coffee shop.
Rookstool said it will be great to have an old time barbershop in John Day.
Rookstool said Radinovich’s gregarious personality will be good to have around Java Jungle.
“Anytime Joe is around, people are laughing and having a good time,” she said
Radinovich’s first customer at Java Jungle, Caleb Maplesden, said he learned of Big Joe’s new location after running into Radinovich in town.
Maplesden said he grew up with Radinovich.
“He was at my 8-year birthday party,” he said.
Maplesden, a fan of the straight-edge shave, likes the old school barbershop atmosphere that Big Joe’s offers.
“I hope it brings new people into our shop who may have never been in before,” Rookstool said.
Rookstool said, for customer convenience and to avoid wait times, Big Joe’s will be by appointment only.
Appointments can be made at the front desk or by calling 541-575-2224.
Big Joe’s will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
