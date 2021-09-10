Multiple resources from the Malheur National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Silver Creek Rural Fire Protection Association (RFPA) responded to a reported wildfire on Thursday evening, according to a 7:30 p.m. Friday press release.
The Big Meadow fire, located north of Dry Mountain Lookout, is believed to be caused by lightning and estimated at 3,000 acres. A burnout operation was conducted early this morning to try and stop the progression at Forest Service Road 4130. Ground crews are actively working to suppress the fire. Aerial support will assist when weather conditions improve.
To ensure public and firefighter safety, the following area is temporarily closed as firefighting operations are taking place. Smokey conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures.
The Closure area consists of all geographical areas on Forest Service land within boundaries of the following description: Starting at the southwest corner of the Malheur National Forest Boundary at T. 22 S, R. 26 E, Sec. 15 and following north to a right turn continuing north until the boundary intersects with Forest Service Road (FSR) 4130335 at T. 21 S, R. 27 E, Sec 22 following FSR 4130335 heading south east to the FSR 4130355 at T. 21 S, R. 27E, Sec. 23 and continuing southwest to the intersection of FSR 41 and FSR 4120 at T. 21 S, R27E, Sec32 following FRS 4120 southwest till it intersects FSR 4126 to the Forest Service boundary at T. 22 S, R. 27 E, Sec. 15.
Interior roads will be closed however Boundary roads and trails will remain open.
For a map of the closure area and more information, please visit us at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur, follow U.S. Forest Service- Malheur National Forest on Facebook, and follow @MalheurNF on Twitter for all the latest forest news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.