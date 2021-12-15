JOHN DAY — A Grant County man has been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple expensive bicycles in Utah.
Acting on a tip, Grant County sheriff’s deputies converged on a John Day rental property at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and took one of the residents into custody for theft by receiving. The name of the suspect, described as a male in his early 30s, has not yet been released because the investigation remains active, according to Sheriff Todd McKinley.
“It’s being withheld pending further information,” McKinley said.
Inside the man’s house, deputies reportedly recovered four bicycles valued at $20,000.
“They were very high-end, carbon fiber mountain bikes,” the sheriff said.
According to McKinley, the bicycles found in the house were among 15 high-end mountain bikes stolen in October as part of a single incident in Moab, Utah, a mecca for mountain biking enthusiasts.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was brought into the case after the owner of one of the missing bikes spotted his ride in a “For Sale” post on Facebook that originated in John Day.
The post included a picture of the bike taken in the suspect’s backyard. When he saw the photo, McKinley realized he had been there before.
"We got a tip called into the office," McKinley said.
“Staff showed me a picture and I said, ‘Yep, I recognize that yard.’”
Authorities are still trying to track down the other 11 stolen bikes.
