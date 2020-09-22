The Birch Creek Fire near Ukiah was 100% contained Monday.
The 32-acre fire was on the North Fork John Day Ranger District west of Forest Road 54 about 12 miles northeast of Ukiah.
The Type 3 incident management team planned to transition command back to the ranger district Sunday.
Forest Roads 54, 5411 and 5412 were reopened, but the 110 spur was expected to remain closed. Closure barriers, maps and signs are posted.
Fire officials state the current fire danger rating remains at extreme, and public use restrictions involving campfires, chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel are in effect.
