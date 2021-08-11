The Black Butte Fire south of Prairie City has grown to 14,521 acres and is 5% contained as of Wednesday morning.
The lightning fire that started Aug. 3 threatens 12 structures, and 559 personnel are assigned including four aircraft, six dozers and 23 engines, according to a press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 9, which is managing the Black Butte Fire and the nearby 75-acre Glacier Fire.
Good progress is being made along the northeast section of the fire. Crews will hold and mop-up to secure the fire’s edge, showing containment along dozer lines. Along the western edge, firefighters and heavy equipment will prep primary line off the 16 and 1635 roads, taking advantage of past fuel treatment and more favorable topography. Mop-up will begin on primary lines, and crews will patrol and secure spots across containment lines. On the eastern edge of the fire, crews will scout primary and alternative lines to the North Fork Malheur River.
On the southern edge of the fire, firefighters limited the fire spread into Bear Creek and continue scouting for primary and alternative lines to the south east of the fire edge. Crews plan to construct additional primary and alternative lines, and will begin mop-up along secure control lines from the south, moving north along the western perimeter. Protecting private lands and structures at Flag Prairie is a priority.
The Glacier fire is currently 75 acres and burning in the footprint of the 2019 Cow Fire. There was increased fire activity and smoke observed on Aug. 10. Firefighters continue to monitor the fire for activity. Steep terrain and hazard trees are safety concerns for suppression activities.
Air assets will support firefighters on the ground using water and retardant drops. Air assets include three Type 1 heavy helicopters, two medium Type 2 helicopters and one Type 3 helicopter, along with an assigned Air Attack for aerial reconnaissance of both the Black Butte and Glacier fires.
High pressure comes in to the area on Wednesday with temperatures in the high 90s and light east winds. Temperatures may reach 100 degrees. There are potential smoke impacts from the Black Butte Fire and others in the region. For more information regarding air quality and smoke forecast, visit Oregon Smoke Blog Spot at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com and Fire Air Now at fire.airnow.gov.
The Big Creek Campground is closed on the Malheur National Forest as of Aug. 8. For updated forest closure information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur.
