The Black Butte Fire south of Prairie City has grown to 15,135 acres and is 15% contained as of Thursday morning.
The lightning fire that started on Aug. 3 threatens 12 structures, and over 600 personnel are assigned, including four aircraft, eight dozers, and 27 engines, according to a press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 9, which is managing the Black Butte Fire and the nearby 75-acre Glacier Fire.
Fire crews made good progress on the north and eastern edge of the fire, securing the southeastern line.
On the northeast edge, firefighters will mop up a 50-foot area from the edge of the fire perimeter to ensure the fire doesn’t move outside the established contained lines. Along the eastern edge of the fire, crews scouted primary lines to Vale Dip, utilizing air support to keep the fire in check along the North Fork of the Malheur River. Firefighters and heavy equipment will prep the primary line along the 902 roads.
Protecting private lands and structures at Flag Prairie is a priority. Mop-up will begin on direct lines, and crews will patrol and secure spots across containment lines.
The Glacier fire is currently 75 acres and burning in the footprint of the 2019 Cow Fire. Firefighters continue to monitor the fire for activity and reported minimal activity yesterday. Steep terrain and hazard trees are safety concerns for suppression activities.
Air assets include four Type 1 heavy helicopters, two medium Type 2 helicopters, two Type 3 helicopters, and an assigned Air Attack for aerial surveillance of the Black Butte and Glacier fires.
Temperatures will be in the high 90’s throughout the weekend, with northeast winds at 4-8 miles per hour, gusting to 15 in the afternoon. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday. There are potential smoke impacts from the Black Butte Fire and others in the region.
For more information regarding air quality and smoke forecast, please visit oregonsmoke.blogspot.com and fire.airnow.gov.
The Big Creek Campground is closed on the Malheur National Forest as of Aug.8.
For updated Forest closure information, please go to fs.usda.gov/malheur or follow the Forest Facebook page.
