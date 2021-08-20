The Black Butte Fire south of Prairie City has grown to 22,169 acres and is 49% contained as of Friday morning.
Patrol and mop up operations are happening on all divisions of the Black Butte Fire as it continues to smolder and creep on the terrain, according to a press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 6. Due to remnant heat surrounded by viable fuels, surface fire is possible within the perimeter this weekend.
Near Station Creek to just beyond Slate Gulch hose lay along the perimeter is being backhauled (removed from the fire line). Internal islands of fuel around Skagway Creek are being checked on. Mop-up operations there are strengthening the fire’s edge. The most active part of the fire is between Crane Creek and Cougar Creek. Crews may still do some burning operations in this area today. Air resources are performing reconnaissance flights over the fire and are available for air attack.
Seasonal temperatures in the 70s are forecast for today. Relative humidity will remain 22-36%. An upper level trough of low pressure may bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.
As hunters ready for bow season and recreation seekers head to the forest this weekend, it’s important to remember to remain alert and aware of your surroundings. Know before you go if there are fire restrictions in effect. Report wildfires by calling 9-1-1.
Closures
Recreation Sites within the closure boundary: North Fork Malheur River Trailheads both north and south, North Fork Malheur Campground, Crane Crossing Trailheads both east and west, Short Creek Guard Station, Elk Creek Campground, Sunshine Flat Trailhead and Trail, Horseshoe Trailhead and Trail, Sheep Creek Trail and Trailhead, Little Crane Campground.
Currently the Trout Farm and Crescent Campgrounds are still open to the public.
For updated Forest closure information, please visit the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MalheurNationalForest.
Black Butte Fire
Email: 2021.blackbutte@firenet.gov
Phone: 425-324-1267 (8am - 6pm)
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MalheurNF
