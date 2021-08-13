Fire crews have contained 25% of the Black Butte Fire south of Prairie City, growing to 16,609 acres.
The lightning fire that started on Aug. 3 threatens 12 structures, and over 600 personnel are assigned, including four aircraft, eight dozers, and 27 engines, according to a Friday press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 9, which is managing the Black Butte Fire and the nearby 75-acre Glacier Fire.
According to the press release, firefighters were able to secure a black line from the north and along the fire's eastern edge.
The press release noted that a crew would secure and hold alternate lines on the northeast edge and continue to prep the 416 roads.
Along the eastern edge of the fire, teams will again utilize air support to limit fire spread east of the North Fork of the Malheur River. Additionally, according to the release, crews are putting in a direct line from Vale Dip south to the river.
The press release noted that protecting private lands and structures at Flag Prairie is a priority. The press release said they would begin mop up on primary lines, and crews will patrol and secure spots across containment lines.
According to the press release, crews will hold and secure lines along the southern edge of the fire and put a hose lay to the North Fork of the Malheur River to control fire spread to the south. Additionally, the press release said, teams will continue to construct primary and alternative lines and begin mop-up along secure lines along the fire edge.
To the west, crews will build hand line from Crane Creek Trailhead to the 832 roads and continue prep of primary lines, burning vegetation along the 1420 road as needed to strengthen containment line, according to the press release.
The Northwest Management Team said the western edge of the fire, crews will continue prep along the 16 roads, holding hand line to the river and burning vegetation to secure that line.
The Glacier fire is currently 75 acres and burning in the footprint of the 2019 Cow Fire. Firefighters continue to monitor the fire for activity, and reported minimal activity. Steep terrain and hazard trees are safety concerns for suppression activities.
Air assets include four Type 1 heavy helicopters, one medium Type 2 helicopters and two Type 3 helicopters, along with an assigned Air Attack for aerial reconnaissance of both the Black Butte and Glacier fires.
