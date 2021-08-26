Malheur National Forest fire staff reduced the area closure around the Black Butte Fire.
Forest visitors are asked to use caution when recreating in the area. There will be fire traffic for the next few weeks. Visitors are also reminded that the Malheur National Forest is at Phase C of Public Use Restrictions and extreme fire danger.
For more information on public use restrictions, visit fs.usda.gov/detail/malheur/fire/?cid=fsbdev3_033802. The closure order and map can be found online at fs.usda.gov/detail/malheur/notices/?cid=STELPRD3845529 or by visiting Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7770/
The closure area consists of all geographical areas on Forest Service land within boundaries of the following description: Starting at the intersection of Forest Service Road (FSR) 16 and FSR 1675 at T. 15 S, R. 35.5 E, Sec. 26, south on FSR 16 to the junction of FSR 16 and FSR 1663 at T. 16 S, R. 35 E, Sec. 19, south on FSR 1663 to junction of FSR 1663495 at T. 17 S, R. 35.5 E, Sec. 28, south along FSR 1663495 to the junction of FSR 1663495 and FSR 1663496 at T. 17 S, R. 35.5 E. Sec. 27, south on FSR 1663496 to the junction of FSR 1663 at T. 17 S, R. 35.5 E, Sec. 34 continue south on FSR 1663 until it intersects with Tamarack Creek at T17 S, R. 35.5 E, Sec. 3 southeast along Tamarack Creek to the Malheur National Forest boundary at T. 18 S, R. 36 E, Sec. 12. Follow the Malheur National Forest boundary north to T. 16 S, R. 36 E, Sec. 4, where the boundary intersects with FSR 1675902 at T. 16 S, R. 36 E, Sec. 28. Continuing north on FSR 1675902 to junction FSR 1675 and continue north on FSR 1675 to the junction with FSR 1675423 at T. 16 S, R. 36 E, Sec. 9 then east on FSR 1675423 to junction 1675, at T. 16 S, R. 35.5 E, Sec. 12 north on 1675 to the junction of FSR 16 at T 15 S, R 35.5 E, Sec. 26.
All boundary roads will remain open except FSR 16 will be closed from the junction of FSR 1663 and FSR 16 to the junction with FSR 1675, continuing south on FSR 1675 to the junction of FSR 423 (in orange and red on the map).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.