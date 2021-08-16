The Black Butte Fire south of Prairie City has grown to 19,390 acres as of Monday and is 30% contained.
Yesterday, fire activity remained low on the east side, according to a press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 6.
Today, crews will continue to mop up and secure the control lines. Due to rugged and inaccessible terrain a drone with infrared capability will be used to locate remaining hot spots in the area that might otherwise be overlooked, starting on the southeast perimeter.
The fire continues to be active on the north and northwestern edge.
Yesterday, crews were able to complete lines around the perimeter including the approximately 200-acre spot fire that had occurred. Lines will be actively monitored today as crews continue to lay hose and watch for spotting and slopover. Air support will be available as weather and ground conditions permit. Six helicopters were able to support suppression efforts yesterday.
Night shift will begin this evening and crews are expected to continue burnout operations to limit forward progress of the fire. Air operations may assist in a burnout today, in the northwest section, if conditions allow it.
Winds from the northwest will begin to pick up today with speeds ranging from 8-15 mph and gusts of up to 23 mph on the ridgetop and exposed areas. Wind patterns will be heavily influenced by the steep terrains and may change directions. Gusts may also increase spotting distances from ¼ mile to ½ mile. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s today, and smoke will begin to clear.
Closures: Recreation Sites within the closure boundary: North Fork Malheur River Trailheads both north and south, North Fork Malheur Campground, Crane Crossing Trailheads both east and west, Short Creek Guard Station, Elk Creek Campground, Sunshine Flat Trailhead and Trail, Horseshoe Trailhead and Trail, Sheep Creek Trail and Trailhead, Little Crane Campground.
Currently the Trout Farm and Crescent campgrounds are still open to the public.
For updated forest closure information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or facebook.com/MalheurNationalForest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.