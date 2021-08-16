The Black Butte Fire south of Prairie City has grown to 20,750 acres as of Tuesday and is 30% contained.
Monday, fire crews were able to strengthen lines around the entire fire perimeter, according to a press release from Northwest Incident Management Team 6. Crews that were working a swing shift are now working a full night shift to take advantage of lower temperatures and higher relative humidity.
Fire activity on the east side remained low and did not move outside containment lines.
On the northwest side of the perimeter, interior islands of green burned throughout the day creating various plumes of smoke. During night shift, Hotshot crews and engines successfully completed a portion of burnout operations on the northwestern edge. These operations will slow down the forward progression of fire, giving firefighters a tactical advantage.
Tuesday, crews planned to continue to patrol and mop up around the entire perimeter while watching for spotting or slop over. Air operations will be available as needed and as weather allows. Night shift will continue burnout operations if conditions permit.
Cooler temperatures were expected Tuesday with a slight increase in humidity. Winds from the northwest will continue to be strong, ranging from 12-17 mph with gusts up to 28 mph in the exposed areas and aligned drainages. Smoke may be visible as interior islands continue to burn.
Closures: Recreation Sites within the closure boundary: North Fork Malheur River Trailheads both north and south, North Fork Malheur Campground, Crane Crossing Trailheads both east and west, Short Creek Guard Station, Elk Creek Campground, Sunshine Flat Trailhead and Trail, Horseshoe Trailhead and Trail, Sheep Creek Trail and Trailhead, Little Crane Campground.
Currently the Trout Farm and Crescent campgrounds are still open to the public.
For updated forest closure information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or facebook.com/MalheurNationalForest.
