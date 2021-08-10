The Black Butte Fire south of Unity has grown to 13,143 acres as of Tuesday morning.
The lightning fire that began Aug. 3 is 0% contained with 550 personnel assigned, including one aircraft, six dozers and 12 engines, according to a release from Northwest Incident Management Team 9, which assumed control of the fire Monday morning.
On the northeast end of the Black Butte fire, crews were able to burn vegetation near completed handline to dozer line. They will continue to hold the line, burning between fire lines and fire’s edge to secure the fire edge.
On the eastern edge, hand crews and engines will hold and secure lines to keep the fire from Bear Creek. The fire did cross the creek near Vale Dip, but aircraft were able to provide support for on-the-ground firefighters to contain the spot. Crews will scout and establish new lines to minimize fire spread and scout for primary and secondary lines to tie the fire’s edge into North Fork Malheur River.
Protecting private lands and structures at Flag Prairie is a priority, and firing operations will continue along the 1675 and 284 roads.
On the eastern edge of the fire, crews will scout primary and alternative lines to North Fork Malheur River.
On the southern edge of the fire, east of the river, firefighters will hold and secure the fire edge and spot fires in the east-west drainage.
To the west, crews will prep containment lines and burn out vegetation as needed. Firefighters will scout and construct line on the northwest edge where the fire went across the 1812 road.
The team is also managing the 75-acre Glacier Fire 16.6 miles south of Prairie City. The fire is currently burning in the footprint of the 2019 Cow Fire. Steep terrain and hazard trees are safety concerns for suppression activities.
Air assets will support firefighters on the ground using water and retardant drops. Air assets include one Type 1 heavy helicopter and one medium Type 2 helicopter, along with an assigned Air Attack for aerial reconnaissance of both the Black Butte and Glacier fires.
Temperatures begin to increase through Sunday, reaching 90 degrees by the weekend.
There are updated closure orders for the Big Creek Campground on the Malheur National Forest as of Aug. 8. Visit the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur for more information.
For information on this fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7770.
