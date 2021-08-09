The Black Butte Fire south of Unity has grown to 11,693 acres as of Monday morning.
The lightning fire that began Aug. 3 is 0% contained with 475 personnel assigned, including three aircraft, five dozers and 11 engines, according to a release from Northwest Incident Management Team 9, which assumed control of the fire Monday morning.
On the northern edge, off Forest Road 16, firefighters continue to hold and improve containment lines to the North Fork Malheur River drainage. Protecting private lands and structures at Flag Prairie is a priority and firing operations will continue along the 1675 and 284 roads. Crews will also work with the resource advisors on dozer work to clear roads for control lines.
On the eastern edge of the fire, crews will scout primary and alternative lines to North Fork Malheur River.
To the northwest, along the western flank, crews will patrol and secure spots across containment lines and continue prep of control lines. Firefighters plan burnout operations as needed.
On the southeast edge, east of the river, firefighters will establish primary hand line and dozer lines, and strengthen existing lines after the fire spotted into Bear Creek on the edge of the drainage. The fire is active in the Skegway drainage, and crews continue to construct primary and alternate lines, tying dozer line in to roads and putting in hand line along the western edge. Wind, topography and vegetation continue to push the fire to the southeast.
The team is also managing the 75-acre Glacier Fire 16.6 miles south of Prairie City. The fire is currently burning in the footprint of the 2019 Cow Fire. Steep terrain and hazard trees are safety concerns for suppression activities.
Air assets will support firefighters on the ground using water and retardant drops. Air assets include one Type 1 heavy helicopter and one light Type 3 helicopter, along with an assigned Air Attack for aerial reconnaissance of both the Black Butte and Glacier fires.
Temperatures will reach low 80s Monday with northwest winds 15 mph. Temperatures begin to increase through Sunday, reaching 90 degrees by the weekend.
There are updated closure orders for the Big Creek Campground on the Malheur National Forest as of Aug. 8. Visit the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur for more information.
