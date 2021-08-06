The Black Butte Fire 8 miles northeast of Antelope Lookout grew to 7,645 acres Friday morning and is 0% contained.
The fire 25 miles south of Unity started Aug. 3.
Due to extremely high winds yesterday, the fire pushed southeast moving onto Bureau of Land Management and some private lands. Crews are working to suppress the spread to the northwest and south east. Air resources will continue assisting and will continue to work with the Type 3 team. Crews are engaging, with safety as the number one concern. An infrared flight is planned for this evening if conditions permit. An infrared flight was completed, giving a more specific size of the fire. An order has been placed for a Type 2 team. The team is tentatively scheduled to arrive Sunday, Aug. 8.
Crews will continue to work to slow the spread of the fire to the north west and south east tomorrow.
Ongoing fire activity in the Pacific Northwest is causing a limited amount of resources to be available.
Closure area consists of all geographical areas within boundaries of the following description: Starting at the intersection of the Malheur National Forest Boundary and Forest Service Road (FSR) 14 and proceeding north on FSR 14 at T. 18 S, R. 34 E, Sec. 24, north to the junction with FSR 16 at T. 16 S, R. 35 E, Sec. 23, north on FSR 16 until County Road 62, at the junction with 62 go north on County Road 62 to FSR 6200918 at T. 14 S, R. 34 E, Sec. 30, to Sunshine Flat Trailhead, then east on Forest Service Trail (FST) 369 then at the junction of FST 363 and FST 369, head east on FST 363, then continue to the Horseshoe Trailhead at T. 14 S, R .35 E, Sec. 33, then south on FSR 13, at the junction of FSR 13 and FSR 16, east on FSR 16 to the Forest Boundary at T. 15 S, R. 36 E, Sec. 25, south along the Forest Boundary to T. 18 S, R. 36 E, Sec. 24, west along southern Forest Boundary to FSR 14 at T. 18 S, R. 34 E, Sec. 24. Boundary roads will remain open.
Recreation Sites within the closure boundary:
• North Fork Malheur River Trailheads both north and south
• North Fork Malheur Campground
• Crane Crossing Trailheads both east and west
• Short Creek Guard Station
• Elk Creek Campground
• Sunshine Flat Trailhead and Trail
• Horseshoe Trailhead and Trail
• Sheep Creek Trail and Trailhead
Currently the Trout Farm and Crescent Campgrounds are still open to the public.
Please be aware of the closure area and recreation sites closed within as noted above. There will be heavy fire traffic on all roads in the fire area, please use extra caution while driving in the vicinity. The public is reminded that the Malheur National Forest is under Phase C of Public Use Restrictions. For more information on Public Use Restrictions please visit: Malheur Public Use Restrictions or call 541-575-3113.
Fire information:
