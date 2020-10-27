The American Red Cross will hold a John Day community blood drive Nov. 17-18 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St.
The drive will take place from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY.
All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting.
