The American Red Cross is planning blood drives in Grant County March 16-18.
The John Day events will be held from 1-6 p.m. March 16 and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St., John Day.
A drive will also be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 17 at Prairie City School, 740 Overholdt St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.