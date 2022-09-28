JOHN DAY — This edition of the Blue Mountain Eagle marks a changing of the guard as the newspaper welcomes one reporter while saying goodbye to another.
Tony Chiotti joined the newspaper on Wednesday, Sept. 21. He succeeds Steven Mitchell, whose last day on the job was Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Mitchell started with the Eagle in January 2020 and covered a wide variety of assignments for the paper, including sports, county government and natural resources. He is moving to Southern Oregon to be closer to family and will be working remotely as a reporter for the Malheur Enterprise.
Chiotti brings a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon and a master’s of fine arts in creative nonfiction from Portland State University to his new position.
Originally from St. Helens in Columbia County, Chiotti has a varied resume that includes work for several small community nonprofits in the Portland area and stints as a wildland firefighter, cab driver and pinball machine repairman.
For the past five years he has lived in Europe, primarily in the United Kingdom, working as a freelance writer and live events producer.
While this will be his first full-time newspaper job, Chiotti has written for a number of publications over the years (his first published article appeared in 1998 in the Buffalo Chip Gazette, a periodical associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota).
“I’ve always had a bit of a romantic notion (about being) a small-town newspaper reporter,” he said. “Growing up in a small town, I have a sense of how important the paper is to small town life.”
Chiotti’s interests include fly fishing, camping and photography.
“That’s one thing I’m excited about, coming back (to Oregon), is to go camping and find some fly fishing around here,” he said.
Chiotti joins reporter Justin Davis, who has been part of the Eagle newsroom since March.
