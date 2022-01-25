JOHN DAY — Two weeks after surging COVID-19 case counts and severe winter weather stretched Blue Mountain Hospital to its limits, the hospital has a new plan to handle the next capacity crisis.
Derek Daly, CEO of the Blue Mountain Hospital District, wrote in an email Wednesday, Jan. 19, that should the county experience another surge, the hospital would look to transfer patients to a non-traditional hospital partner in cities such as Reno, Nevada; Spokane, Washington; or even as far as San Francisco or Salt Lake City.
Normally, patient transfers from Blue Mountain go to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend or St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
“It really is a situation where you call for bed availability and put in transfer requests in multiple directions at the same time,” Daly said.
The rapidly spreading omicron variant is putting pressure on health systems all over the country, raising calls for additional resources. Blue Mountain was one of a half-dozen hospitals in Eastern Oregon to receive aid from the Oregon National Guard last week when Gov. Kate Brown ordered a second relief mission to support strained hospitals across the state.
According to commanding officer Bailey Frasch, the governor dispatched seven guard members to Grant County on Monday, Jan. 17.
According to commanding officer Bailey Frasch, the Guard members assist with non-critical duties such as sanitation and cleaning at both the hospital and Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City.
Frasch told the Eagle that Guard members would be in the county until April 1.
Frasch said before any of the medical staff comes in for the day, guardsmen sanitize both the hospital and the care center in Prairie City.
Meanwhile, Lori Lane, the hospital’s public information officer, said Strawberry Wilderness Clinic now separates sick visits from wellness appointments and has increased telehealth visits. The clinic is associated with a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 15 employees, members of their household or other close contacts, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
According to Lane, the hospital currently has five beds in its COVID unit and, if needed, it can add more. As of last week, the hospital had one COVID-19 patient. The John Day hospital is licensed for 25 beds but is currently staffed for 16.
Overall, the Oregon Health Authority reported 94 hospitalizations on Monday in region seven, which Grant County shares with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties.
According to Lane, the hospital takes other steps to get in front of the surge. She said that includes increasing the frequency of the county’s COVID-19 meetings to watch for the current state and national trends and monitor the county’s supply of personal protective equipment.
