The Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Keerins Hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary yard sale planned June 19
- Blue Mountain Eagle
-
- Updated
- 0
Locations
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milwaukie man indicted for sex crimes in Grant County
- Sunriver Resort Opens Newly Expanded Aquatic Center
- New principal hired at Humbolt Elementary
- Mt. Vernon man faces over 120 years in prison if convicted on sex crime charges
- Cops and Courts: June 2, 2021
- Complex legal issues swirl in Klamath water debate
- Elkhorn Drive Scenic Byway open from Anthony Lakes to Granite
- Faith matters: A gathering of Friends
- OTEC announces scholarship recipients
- Shooting the Breeze: Under pressure
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.