JOHN DAY — Blue Mountain Hospital District's chief executive officer is stepping down after nearly six years on the job.
According to a Tuesday, May 10, press release from the hospital, Derek Daly's last day as CEO will be Aug. 3.
In the press release, Daly said he and his young family will be moving out of the area to be closer to family in the Midwest, where he will take a job heading up a larger hospital as CEO.
Daly said taking the helm of the unnamed hospital comes at a time and location that is a better fit for him and his family.
"Major life changes," he said, "including the recent addition of a child to our family, have motivated us to relocate closer to both of our families and the support system they provide."
Daly added that his motivation for moving on is not entirely career-driven.
"If this opportunity were solely for professional reasons, I would not be making this transition," he said. "It is the combination of professional opportunity and personal/family need converging at the same time that make this the right thing for my family."
In the press release, the hospital board noted that it will be looking for an interim CEO to "support a productive handoff" when Daly departs in the summer. Simultaneously, according to the press release, the board will begin looking for a permanent CEO.
In addition to Blue Mountain Hospital, the Blue Mountain Hospital District operates Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, Blue Mountain Care Center and Blue Mountain Home Health and Hospice Agency.
