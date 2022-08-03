Blue Mountain Hospital
The Blue Mountain Hospital District posted a steep operating loss for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospital District ended the fiscal year with a $1.4 million operating loss, but hospital officials say they have a plan to get out of the red, in part by reducing their reliance on expensive contract labor.

The district’s chief financial officer initially anticipated a loss of only $200,000 for the year, but that estimated increased substantially after correcting how he had earmarked a Medicare reimbursement worth more than half a million dollars.

