JOHN DAY — While two names will appear on the ballot for the Position 3 seat on the Blue Mountain Hospital Board of Directors, only one person is still seeking the position: Kristine Tanory.
Tanory, 57, was appointed in June to fill an open seat on the seven-member board and is running for election to a full four-year term.
Deborah Morris, 68, also filed to run for the same seat but notified the newspaper by email on April 20 that she was withdrawing from the race because she had just been hired as director of nursing at Blue Mountain Hospital. The hospital district board’s bylaws prohibit district employees from serving on the body.
However, because the ballots had already been printed prior to Morris’ hiring, her name will still appear as a candidate alongside Tanory. If Morris gets the most votes in the race, she could formally decline to accept the position, which would then have to be filled by board appointment.
The Blue Mountain Eagle sent questionnaires to both candidates, asking for biographical information and opinions on how to address the top three issues facing the district. Because Morris has pulled out of the race, we are only publishing Tanory’s statement with this story.
The Blue Mountain Hospital District Board of Directors oversees the district’s operations and is responsible for hiring and supervising the district’s chief executive officer.
The hospital district is a publicly funded taxing district that operates the hospital and other entities in Grant County. The district has approximately 250 employees and runs Blue Mountain Hospital, Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, Blue Mountain Care Center and Blue Mountain Home Health and Hospice Agency.
