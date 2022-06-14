JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospital District Board of Directors voted for a familiar face to step in as the district’s next chief executive officer during a special board meeting on May 16.
During a Thursday, June 9, phone interview, board Chair Amy Kreger said that Cam Marlowe, the hospital district’s former chief financial officer, would take the helm on July 11 and will overlap with outgoing CEO Derek Daley to assure a smooth transition in leadership.
Daley’s last day with the district will be Aug. 3, after which he will take over as CEO of Tomah Health in Tomah, Wisconsin.
According to the minutes of the May 16 meeting, after Daley’s “unexpected resignation,” board members asked Kreger to reach out to Marlowe, who had initially expressed interest in becoming CEO more than a year ago. In the minutes, the board refers to Marlowe as a prospective and vetted candidate.
In the May 16 meeting, the minutes note, Kreger reported that Marlowe would be willing to entertain an offer. With that, the board decided to make an offer to Marlowe before “exploring additional alternatives.”
In open session, according to the May 16 minutes, the board approved to offer Marlowe an annual salary of $320,000, a $50,000 signing bonus and an unspecified sum for moving expenses, plus a yearly $35,000 retention bonus that would kick in after two years.
In addition to Blue Mountain Hospital, the Blue Mountain Hospital District operates Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, Blue Mountain Care Center and Blue Mountain Home Health and Hospice Agency.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.