Property owners in Grant County will owe less to the tax collector this year.
Blue Mountain Hospital District CEO Derek Daly said the hospital paid off its 20-year bond before its Feb. 1 due date.
Grant County Assessor David Thunell said the total amount the total bond was for $7 million, and the hospital will receive $740,223.27 for the 2020-21 tax year.
Daly said the hospital district was excited about making the final $722,000 payment because of its impact on the county’s taxpayers.
Amy Kreger, hospital board chair and longtime Grant County resident, said the 2001 measure narrowly passed and caused controversy.
As both a landowner and a rancher, Kreger said it would make a big difference for every taxpayer in the county to see the particular payment come off of their tax bill.
As a board member, she said she takes pride that the district kept the hospital building up to date with the bond money.
“We’re not a 20-year-old building,” Kreger said. “Our maintenance team and our staff have kept this building up to date. It’s a continually moving target.”
She said, currently, the district is working with a group of architects to go over the building’s facility master plan and ensure it stays current.
Hospital district Chief Financial Officer Paul Rogers said paying off the bond frees up cash flow for the district.
“Cash flow is all important in a small hospital,” Rogers said. “Many hospitals close their doors simply because they don’t have cash flow.”
