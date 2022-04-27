JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospital District has been awarded roughly $400,000 in federal grant funding to purchase new medical equipment.
“Critical access hospitals like the Blue Mountain Hospital District serve as a lifeline for Oregon’s rural communities,” USDA Rural Development Oregon State Director Margi Hoffmann said in an April 14 press release.
“Too often rural Oregonians are forced to drive hours for specialized medical care, while rural health care workers and providers struggle to find funding for basic operations. If an expecting mother no longer needs to travel hundreds of miles for an ultrasound or a grandfather no longer loses crucial days waiting for a cancer screening, that’s a win in our books.”
The grant funding came through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds were paid out to 93 rural health care organizations and groups across the country.
Joan Sonnenburg, the John Day hospital’s director of outpatient and provider services, said the USDA grant has helped the hospital acquire pieces of equipment it otherwise would not have been able to afford.
According to the press release, the grant helped the hospital purchase equipment that included an ultrasound machine, a portable chest X-ray machine, and a stand-alone auxiliary generator.
Blue Mountain Hospital District CEO Derek Daley said he wished the hospital had had much of this equipment during the omicron and delta variant surges. In any case, he said, the hospital is in a much better position moving forward for both COVID and non-COVID patients.
