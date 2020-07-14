The Blue Mountain Hospital Rehabilitation Services Department has expanded hours for speech therapy.
Speech Language Pathologist Charissa Moulton is now seeing patients three days per week in John Day, according to a press release.
A speech language pathologist is an expert in communication. SLPs work with individuals across the lifespan. They treat a variety of communication and swallowing problems. These include problems with speech, language, communication, cognition (thinking), feeding and swallowing skills.
Speech is how sounds are produced and put together to form words. Problems may include articulation or phonological disorders, apraxia of speech or dysarthria. Saying “tup” for “cup” is an example of an articulation or phonological disorder. Difficulty producing sounds or slow, slurred speech is dysarthria, and difficulty imitating words or saying the same word multiple different ways, saying “pup, dup, fup, tup” to mean “cup,” is apraxia of speech.
Speech problems can also include a voice or fluency disorder affecting the pitch or quality of one’s voice, such as being hoarse or rhythm problems such as stuttering. Many children will go through a developmental stage of stuttering around 3 years of age, but they should outgrow that stage within six to nine months. Continued stuttering beyond that time may indicate a need for speech therapy.
A problem with language may affect what is said to others (expressive language) or what one understands others to be saying (receptive language). For children, this may be an expressive language disorder, a receptive language disorder, a literacy (reading) disorder or a social-communication disorder. In an adult, a problem with language is usually called aphasia.
Speech therapists also look at how cognitive skills affect communication function. This includes problems with memory, attention, problem solving, organization and other thinking skills. Examples include forgetting to take medications or frequently missing appointments.
Problems with sucking, chewing and swallowing foods and liquids are called dysphagia. Choking or coughing when eating or drinking, frequent drooling, refusing to eat or drink certain things, being labeled a picky eater or difficulty transitioning to solid foods as an infant are examples. This often leads to other issues such as poor nutrition or weight loss.
Feeding and swallowing problems can begin at birth when an infant is first learning to breastfeed or bottle-feed and can affect individuals throughout their lifespan. Moulton is also a certified lactation counselor and pediatric feeding specialist trained through Feed the Peds. She firmly believes that every individual deserves the right to communicate effectively in whatever way possible and that functional feeding and swallowing skills play a key role in overall health.
For more information, call 541-575-4157.
