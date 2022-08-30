JOHN DAY — After the Blue Mountain Hospital District posted a $1.4 million operating loss for the last fiscal year,  the district's board of directors gave a glimpse into some of its strategies to address financial challenges during the board's meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

From applying for more than $4 million in federal COVID relief money to tossing around the idea of maximizing the value of the district's real estate holdings to offset traveling fees the hospital pays expensive contract labor, the district is looking at various ways to get back in the black.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.