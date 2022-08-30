JOHN DAY — After the Blue Mountain Hospital District posted a $1.4 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, the district's board of directors gave a glimpse into some of its strategies to address financial challenges during the board's meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
From applying for more than $4 million in federal COVID relief money to tossing around the idea of maximizing the value of the district's real estate holdings to offset traveling fees the hospital pays expensive contract labor, the district is looking at various ways to get back in the black.
FEMA grant
Last month, the Blue Mountain Hospital District applied for $4.3 million in disaster relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the district's chief financial officer, Eric Price.
The funding, Price said, would reimburse the hospital district for the additional costs of operating safely and handling boosted patient loads during the COVID-19 pandemic from July 2021 to June 2022.
According to Price, the funding is intended to allow the hospital to be reimbursed for the "non-budgeted, extraordinary" costs the hospital has had to incur over the last year.
Those costs, he said, are associated with contract labor, COVID-19 screeners at the front entrance of the hospital, the purchase of personal protective equipment and additional oxygen tanks, among other expenses.
Price said he is submitting application packets for the funding one quarter at a time and he anticipates that the hospital will receive its first funding award within the next two to three months.
He said last month's submission was for $300,000.
Housing
The board also discussed ways it could save money on housing for its temporary work force. The hospital district is obliged to provide housing for traveling nurses and visiting doctors or pay them a housing allowance.
At the board's request, hospital district CEO Cam Marlowe has been putting together an inventory of the district's real estate interests and properties. While the list, according board member Nick Stiner, was not yet complete, Marlowe noted that the district owns at least two homes and leases a couple of properties in and around Grant County for its traveling nurses and doctors to stay in.
Currently, Marlowe said, he and his wife are staying at one of the homes and will be for the next four months until they can move into the home they purchased in the county.
Var Rigby, the district's human resources director, said the hospital could save roughly $10 per hour in housing allowance payments to traveling nurses or providers if it could provide housing for them.
With that, Marlowe suggested the district might want to consider selling some or all of its real estate holdings and investing in a multi-unit property to house traveling nurses and doctors. Marlowe emphasized that he had been looking into this and that no decisions had been made and there was nothing for the board to vote on at that point. He asked if the board would like him to gather more information.
Stiner asked Marlowe to come back to the board next month with a more complete list of the district's properties.
Other hospital news
• The board swore in new board member Kristine Tanory. Tanory replaced outgoing member Dotty Parsons.
