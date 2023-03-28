More than a dozen people with questions about the status of home health and hospice services sit or stand at the back of the room during the Wednesday, March 22, 2023 meeting of the Blue Mountain Hospital District board of directors meeting.
JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospital District is considering a restructure of its home health program, but rumors that home health and hospice services are going away are simply not true, according to BMHD officials.
Flyers claiming that both services are being “eliminated” have been cropping up around the area, and the claims have been circulating on social media.
On Wednesday, March 22, more than a dozen people crammed into the back of a conference room at Blue Mountain Hospital to confront the district’s board of directors about the proposed cuts, but district officials insisted no such cuts are in the works.
Board Chair Amy Kreger opened the meeting by reading a statement that described the flyer as “inaccurate” and expressed the board’s intention to preserve both home health and hospice services.
“This body is committed to increasing and enhancing services,” Kreger said, adding there were no plans for any kinds of service cuts.
In response to questions from the audience, Cam Marlowe, the hospital district’s chief executive officer, said the district was exploring a change to how it provides home health services that would allow it to bill insurance for travel time to far-flung parts of the county as well as direct patient care, something it can’t do now.
“Medicare only covers us when we’re seeing a patient,” he said. “They don’t care that it takes us an hour to get there.”
That change, if the district decides to make it, would involve sending nurses from the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic to visit homebound patients to perform services that are currently handled by certified nursing assistants from Blue Mountain Hospital’s home health department. Both the clinic and the hospital are operated by the district.
“We are looking into it (but) we have not made a decision,” Marlowe said.
Marlowe said no layoffs or job cuts are being contemplated, and he believes physical therapists would still be available to see home health patients and a restructured service delivery model.
He acknowledged that some patients might be charged a co-pay, depending on what kind of insurance they have. He also noted that financial assistance is available and said low-income patients who qualify for financial help would not be charged a co-pay.
Marlowe repeatedly stressed that no changes of any kind are being considered for the district’s hospice service, which provides care for terminally ill patients outside the hospital.
Whether the district will ultimately change the way it delivers home health services remains to be seen, Marlowe said, but he added it was important to keep those services financially viable by maximizing the amount of compensation the district gets from billing insurance, especially Medicare and Medicaid.
“Home care services will still exist. That’s not going away,” he said.
“What we’re looking at is a different way to get reimbursed by Medicare. … What it will do is it will start paying us for those long travel times.”
During a question-and-answer session that ran for more than an hour, several board members piped up to reassure the audience that the doom-and-gloom predictions contained in the flyer were unfounded.
“We’re going to do what’s right by the community (and) what’s right for our patients,” said Shawna Clark, a family nurse practitioner who operates the Canyon Creek Clinic in John Day.
“These kinds of flyers and misinformation just make it harder for us to do our job,” added Dr. Zach Bailey, the hospital’s chief of staff.
“We’re not looking to cut services. We’re just looking to get reimbursed better for the services we already provide.”
Bennett Hall is the editor of the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at 541-575-0710 or editor@bmeagle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.