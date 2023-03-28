home health

More than a dozen people with questions about the status of home health and hospice services sit or stand at the back of the room during the Wednesday, March 22, 2023 meeting of the Blue Mountain Hospital District board of directors meeting.

 Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — The Blue Mountain Hospital District is considering a restructure of its home health program, but rumors that home health and hospice services are going away are simply not true, according to BMHD officials.

Flyers claiming that both services are being “eliminated” have been cropping up around the area, and the claims have been circulating on social media.

