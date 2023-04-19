MT. VERNON — The Blue Mountain Mini Market store and gas station in Mt. Vernon, which had been closed for the past two years, has reopened under new management.
The gas station has unleaded and diesel fuel, while the mini-market sells vapes, cigars, cigarettes, cold drinks, snacks and even some grocery items, said business owner and manager Madi Shirazi.
“We have ... cold food like milk, eggs and bread,” Shirazi said. “We have hot food like pizza, hot dogs, corn dogs and burritos.”
The store’s first day of business was Monday, April 17. Shirazi said he was happy to see many friendly people come into the business on Monday.
“It was a very good experience for the first day,” Shirazi said. “People told me, ‘Oh, we’re happy after a long time — we were waiting for this market and we had to go every day to John Day to buy something or Canyon City to buy some groceries.”
Shirazi said he’s proud of the selection of vapes in the store, with deals such as two vapes for $35 or two for $40.
“My vape prices are very cheap,” he said. “I have more than 20 different brands of vapes, and each brand has 20 different flavors.”
Property owner Moe Aria, who owns several other mini-markets in Oregon, said he is hiring and prospective employees can bring their resumes to the Blue Mountain Mini Market.
“I want to actually help the neighborhood by creating jobs,” Aria said.
