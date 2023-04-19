MT. VERNON — The Blue Mountain Mini Market store and gas station in Mt. Vernon, which had been closed for the past two years, has reopened under new management.

The gas station has unleaded and diesel fuel, while the mini-market sells vapes, cigars, cigarettes, cold drinks, snacks and even some grocery items, said business owner and manager Madi Shirazi.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

