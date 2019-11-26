The Blues Intergovernmental Council has been formed to help frame the process of developing a new methodology for forest planning for the Wallowa-Whitman, Malheur and Umatilla national forests.
A series of meetings between county commissioners and key Forest Service personnel have been held across the Blue Mountain region over the last year to help kickstart a framework for cross-jurisdiction work. With the formation of the BIC, the goal is to further expand working relationships with other governmental agencies to create visionary plans that meet the needs of local communities and natural ecosystems in the Blue Mountains area of Oregon and Washington.
The group is committed to working in unison and upholding legal authorities mandated or held. The BIC will allow more opportunity for all to be kept informed and have input together toward the creation of the forest plans for the three forests. The group be working together in a transparent process with the goal of limiting surprises at the end.
