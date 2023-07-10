DALE — An Idaho man was killed last weekend in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395 near milepost 53B in Umatilla County, a few miles north of Dale, the Oregon State Police announced in a news release.

An Indian Roadmaster operated by David Paul Harrison, 70, of Boise was traveling north on Saturday, July 8, when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the investigation.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

