Authorities rerouted traffic on Highway 26 due to a bomb threat in downtown John Day on the afternoon of Thursday, July 18.
Chief Mike Durr of the John Day Police Department said they were “erring on the side of caution.”
Durr said a bomb threat was made via a phone call to Bank of Eastern Oregon. According to dispatch logs, the information was relayed to police at 12:09 p.m.
Law enforcement found no suspicious devices, however, during a search of the building.
Roads had been closed due to a “danger of flying glass,” Durr said, and the public was asked to stay away from the bank’s 200 W. Main location that afternoon.
Traffic was blocked and rerouted on Main Street (Highway 26) from Canyon Boulevard to Canton Street.
John Day police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene. By about 2:15 p.m. law enforcement cleared the scene.
Durr said the John Day Police continue to lead the ongoing investigation.
“If anyone has information or even rumors about it, I’d love to hear from them,” he said.
Anyone with information can call the city police department at their non-emergency phone number, 541-575-0030.
