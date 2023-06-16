hwy 20 landslide

Debris covers a section of Highway 20 10 miles east of Juntura following a June 11, 2023 landslide.

 Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo

VALE — Both lanes of Highway 20 are now open after crews finished clearing debris from the road about 10 miles east of Juntura in Malheur County.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened the road on the afternoon of Thursday, June 15, with reduced speeds through the slide area, the agency announced.

