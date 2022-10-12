Boyer’s Cash Store has been a constant in Monument since 1927. But now, after three generations of Boyers have stood behind the till, the business is up for sale.
The store was started by current owner Jerry Boyer’s grandfather, J. Dempsey Boyer, before being passed down to Jerry’s father, John Stanley Boyer, and eventually to Jerry.
Hanging on the walls are pictures of the establishment’s previous owners as well as photographs of the store from the 1930s and ‘40s. The business was originally named the Red and White Store and was part of a national association of independent grocery stores that carried Red and White-brand products. Some small independent grocers still use the Red and White Store name today, according to Boyer.
“I think Boyer’s Cash Store was hopeful thinking on (J. Dempsey’s) part that people would pay cash,” Boyer said of the name change, “because back then people would only pay when their crops came in, so there was a lot more credit at that time.”
Today Boyer’s, the only store in Monument, carries a little bit of everything, from canned foods and dry goods to snacks, cold beer and soda, a small selection of hardware and electronics, a liquor aisle, gas pumps and an ATM. The decision to sell the business coincides with Jerry Boyer’s desire to retire and “chase grandkids.”
“I still got grandkids in high school and they’re playing sports,” he said. “I definitely want to go see them. They’re juniors, so I only have a couple years left.”
Along with seeing more of his grandchildren, Boyer is also anxious to see where life will take him following 42 years of running Boyer’s Cash Store.
“I’m kind of curious to see what my next chapter in life will be,” he said. “Something besides retail. It’ll be fun; we’ll just see where it leads.”
Another factor that played into Boyer’s decision to sell: His son declined to take over the store and and decided to get into the firearm business instead.
“I really wasn’t planning on selling it,” Boyer said. “I thought my son was going to take it over. He’d worked with me for 20 years and he said, ‘You know, Dad, I don’t want to do that.’ So he is part of a gun shop. He is doing something he really wants to do.”
The store is kind of a community hub, according to Boyer, with most area residents stopping by at some point. Boyer has also seen multiple generations of Monument children grow up during his time as the owner and operator of Boyer’s Cash Store.
“I’ve gotten to watch the generations grow up,” he said. “I go to the high school and watch the kids play sports and then I can tell them, ‘You know, your dad used to do this,’ so that’s been kinda fun.”
Boyer said he would tell a prospective buyer that his time running Boyer’s Cash Store has been fun for him.
“It’s been a blast,” he said. “I’ve been doing it for, like, 42 years. Just treat people with kindness and respect and you’ll have fun, you’ll enjoy it and you’ll make money.”
Boyer said he is willing to work with whoever takes the store over to help it thrive.
“We want it to continue as well,” he said. “It’s got my family’s name on it. We definitely want to see it keep going.”
Of course, there’s no guarantee that a new owner would want to keep the Boyer’s Cash Store name.
“I’ll leave that up to them,” Boyer said. “If they want to, that would be fine. If they don’t want to, that’s fine too.”
One thing he is looking forward to is seeing what the new owners will change.
“You can put a bakery in, you can put a deli in. One person said if they get it they want to make pizzas. Great idea! I don’t have the energy anymore,” Boyer said.
After so many years on the job, Boyer says that he will miss running the store — but he’s ready for retirement.
“I will, I think I will (miss it),” he said. “But I’ll be OK.”
Boyer’s Cash Store is listed on LandWatch.com at an asking price of $649,000. Interested parties can contact Wendy Hull of Country Preferred Realtors at 541-575-2710.
